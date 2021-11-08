Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $346.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile. Its ambitious target to generate $50 billion in revenues and $50 in earnings per share by 2025 instills optimism. Enhanced digital solutions — including the Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Lithia’s acquisition of dealerships helps to increase its market share and positions it for growth. However, rising debt levels play a spoilsport and may restrict the company’s financial flexibility to tap onto growth opportunities. Rising competition, especially in the used car market and increasing price transparency pose risks. Also, tight inventory amid global chip concerns may induce lost revenues for the company. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

LAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $385.56.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $328.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.53 and its 200 day moving average is $346.08. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $255.78 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

