Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NET. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.97.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $197.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.01. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 791,790 shares of company stock valued at $107,968,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 25.5% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 106,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,614 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

