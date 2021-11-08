FIGS (FIGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. FIGS has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIGS stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.94.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $56,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

