Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 5,205 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $51.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

