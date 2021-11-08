IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of IBEX worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.32 million, a P/E ratio of 160.76 and a beta of 1.45. IBEX Limited has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.91 million. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

