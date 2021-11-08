Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $228,000 Investment in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,795 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at $16,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,046,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 82.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of GLP stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $773.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.38. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.71%.

GLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.