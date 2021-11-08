Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.82.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $160.73 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.67. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

