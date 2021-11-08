Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.82. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

