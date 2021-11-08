Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terminix Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

TMX stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Terminix Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Terminix Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global by 16.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,090,000 after purchasing an additional 429,539 shares in the last quarter.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

