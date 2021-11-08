Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.12. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.84.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 48.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $92,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

