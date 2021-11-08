Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $800.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $673.05 on Thursday. Alleghany has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.10.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

