Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $256,000 Investment in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth $88,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $5,097,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $5,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $8,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.