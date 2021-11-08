Citigroup Cuts Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $400.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $412.21.

CRL stock opened at $375.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $426.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $224.06 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,489 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,543,000 after purchasing an additional 41,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

