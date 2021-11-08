Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 17,436 Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Global Blue Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 250,313 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GB opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

