Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 471.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENEA opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

