Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $214,000 Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,719 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

CTRE opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 120.46%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

