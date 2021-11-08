Ørsted A/S’s (DOGEF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOGEF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ørsted A/S to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DOGEF opened at $135.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.51. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $128.06 and a 52 week high of $226.79.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

