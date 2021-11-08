QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.92.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.58. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $168.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 333,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

