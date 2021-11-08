Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ashford stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $28.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 43.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

