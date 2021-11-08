Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.