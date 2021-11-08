Insider Selling: Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Major Shareholder Sells $18,500,000.00 in Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of -0.26.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

