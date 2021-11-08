Jonathan C. Roberts Sells 108,870 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

