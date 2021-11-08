WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $51,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

