Insider Buying: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Acquires $3,853,010.70 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

