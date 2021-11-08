Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.43.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $85.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.84. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,969 shares of company stock worth $11,423,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

