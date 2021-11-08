Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.16 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 225,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

