Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 205.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

