Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Cake Box in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Cake Box alerts:

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 397 ($5.19) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.18. The company has a market cap of £158.80 million and a P/E ratio of 47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cake Box has a one year low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 424 ($5.54).

In other news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.