Royal Bank of Canada Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$54.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.00.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$51.06 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$31.01 and a one year high of C$51.68. The company has a market cap of C$12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

