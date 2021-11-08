TD Securities Trims Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$130.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$145.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$124.43.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$90.92 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$49.33 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The firm has a market cap of C$13.47 billion and a PE ratio of -54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.23.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

