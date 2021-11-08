Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.68.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.79. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$16.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

