II-VI (IIVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.750-$0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.75-0.90 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $100.44.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $638,164. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.