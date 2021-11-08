Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRC opened at $6.87 on Monday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

