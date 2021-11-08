Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $45.00.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,598,303 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,069 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

