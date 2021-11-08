Meridian Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Meridian in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Meridian stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Meridian has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $194.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 25.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.