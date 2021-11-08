FY2022 Earnings Forecast for GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Issued By National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities downgraded GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.92.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at C$49.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.78. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$27.82 and a 1-year high of C$54.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.03%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.