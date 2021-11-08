Potbelly Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Potbelly in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $170.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 54.0% in the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,443,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 505,967 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,060,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.