William Blair Comments on ICF International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $105.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.37. ICF International has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $106.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in ICF International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

