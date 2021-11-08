FY2022 EPS Estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Raymond James also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

30429 has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

