Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Skyline Champion Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Skyline Champion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $73.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $74.47.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

