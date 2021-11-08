Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

APEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

APEN opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $267.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $163,685.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at about $6,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

