IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at KeyCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.80.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $145.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $86.27 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average is $157.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 296,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 56,022 shares in the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.