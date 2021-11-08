Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Financial Review

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and MTN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 3 7 0 2.70 MTN Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is more favorable than MTN Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and MTN Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $23.38 billion 1.21 $721.93 million N/A N/A MTN Group $10.97 billion 1.89 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

MTN Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MTN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTN Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and MTN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A MTN Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats MTN Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

