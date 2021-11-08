Reviewing Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 3 0 0 2.00 Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Esquire Financial 23.84% 13.50% 1.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Esquire Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 6.01 $6.47 billion N/A N/A Esquire Financial $53.28 million 4.95 $12.62 million $1.93 17.45

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

