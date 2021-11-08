Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $68.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of UBER opened at $47.19 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

