Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. AcuityAds posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATY shares. Desjardins cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATY opened at $4.39 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.