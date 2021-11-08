Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after acquiring an additional 215,290 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.2% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 291,201 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

