Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,180.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CABO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,767.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,865.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,868.18.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 60.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cable One by 21.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

