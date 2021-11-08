Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 30.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 38.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 171,186 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $4,697,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 118.2% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 55,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

