Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $180.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $137.82 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

